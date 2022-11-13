 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashley Tisdale reveals 'It's Incredibly Scary' that new project is inspired by her marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Ashley Tisdale reveals Its Incredibly Scary that new project is inspired by her marriage

Ashely Tisdale reveals that her latest TV project is based on her marriage to Christopher French. 

On November 10, Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram story that she is starring in CBS comedy Brutally Honest which is loosely based on her married life.

According to PeopleThe Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared that the movie is about how a couple's life changes once they have kids, and it comes from her own experience.

"It's, like, incredibly scary that this show is based off of me and my husband's relationship and having a baby — and how that changed ... all those conversations," the actress shared.

She continued, "It's so scary because it's so vulnerable, but also, when I look back at these arguments and fights that we've been in — just stuff that we go through — it's really funny."

Speaking further about her upcoming drama, Tisdale added, "It's real life s--- that's gonna be in this."

Tisdale's last role was in 2020 series Carol's Second Act. The 37 year old actress revealed that she's been "asked so many times" about her return to acting.

She said, "It's just amazing when you kind of take a step back. The last couple years have just been so creative and inspiring. My daughter inspires so much of everything going on in my life. And my relationship truly inspired this show, so I am just so excited."

Tisdale tied the knot to French in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Juniper Iris, in March 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s possible royal future ‘is over’?

Meghan Markle’s possible royal future ‘is over’?
Netflix releases full list of Top 25 movies, TV series to watch

Netflix releases full list of Top 25 movies, TV series to watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offered ‘really nice gig’ to continue royal duties

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offered ‘really nice gig’ to continue royal duties
Melissa Joan Hart baffled by feud rumours with Lena Dunham

Melissa Joan Hart baffled by feud rumours with Lena Dunham
Leonardo DiCaprio birthday bash: Bradley Cooper oozes style as he arrives with Kate Hudson

Leonardo DiCaprio birthday bash: Bradley Cooper oozes style as he arrives with Kate Hudson

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven’t sued royal critics?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven’t sued royal critics?
Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return

Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return
Meghan Markle never believed in royal 'institution', could make career on 'Instagram'

Meghan Markle never believed in royal 'institution', could make career on 'Instagram'
Lupita Nyong’o was ‘happy’ to speak Spanish in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Lupita Nyong’o was ‘happy’ to speak Spanish in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue

Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue
Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral

Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral
Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material

Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material