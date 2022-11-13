Netflix releases full list of Top 25 movies, TV series to watch

Netflix has just unveiled its official list of all the Top 25 movies and TV series that are trending right now.

The complete list includes;

Movies:

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Enola Holmes

All Quiet on the Western Front

Medieval

Minions & More 2

The Good Nurse

The Chalk Line

The School for Good and Evil

The Takeover

Beyond the Universe

Ella Enchanted

The Ghost

Olympus Has Fallen

2 Hearts

The Gift

Run All Night

Daddy's Home 2

The Hunger Games

Jack the Giant Slayer

A Man Apart

Just Go with It

Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca

War

TV Series: