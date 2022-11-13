 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Netflix releases full list of Top 25 movies, TV series to watch

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Netflix has just unveiled its official list of all the Top 25 movies and TV series that are trending right now.

The complete list includes;

Movies:

  • Enola Holmes 2
  • Falling for Christmas
  • Lost Bullet 2
  • Enola Holmes
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Medieval
  • Minions & More 2
  • The Good Nurse
  • The Chalk Line
  • The School for Good and Evil
  • The Takeover
  • Beyond the Universe
  • Ella Enchanted
  • The Ghost
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • 2 Hearts
  • The Gift
  • Run All Night
  • Daddy's Home 2
  • The Hunger Games
  • Jack the Giant Slayer
  • A Man Apart
  • Just Go with It
  • Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca
  • War

TV Series:

  • The Crown
  • Manifest
  • Love is Blind
  • Warrior Nun
  • From Scratch
  • Inside Man
  • FIFA Uncovered
  • Til Money Do Us Part
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Dubai Bling
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (
  • Shuroop
  • The Watcher
  • The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
  • The Blacklist
  • Pasión de Gavilanes
  • Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Hunter x Hunter
  • Little Women
  • The Secret of the Greco Family
  • Buying Beverly Hills
  • Sh**ting Stars
  • A Family Affair
  • Café con aroma de mujer
  • Love Between Fairy and Devil

