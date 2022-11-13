 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s possible royal future ‘is over’?

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Royal experts have just waned that Meghan Markle’s plans for a political future has jut ‘come to an end’ and ‘wound up in the gutters’.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued this warning in her interview with Express UK.

She began by addressing Meghan Markle’s political aspirations as well as what a “huge fail” its been.

“The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication. Few are invested in the monarchy and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms.”

“However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country.”

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle spoke out against the Roe Vs Wade vote about abortion rights and claimed, “What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn't matter, and as a result that we don't matter. But we do. Women matter.”

