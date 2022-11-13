Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz beamed while clad in a black crop top during a romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday as they shared frozen yogurt together in Beverly Hills.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, wore a leather jacket and added inches to her frame in a pair of thigh-high black boots as she walked down the street with her beau, 23.

She looked absolutely out of the world as she flashed her toned midriff in a simple black crop top which she teamed with a midi skirt with a large split at the front.

The actress also clutched a ruffled bag with a dazzling strap and swept her dark tresses out of her face with a headband.

Meanwhile, the Cooking with Brooklyn host, 23, was wearing a navy sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers and smart shiny shoes.

The son of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham, 47recently revealed he's ready to start a family with his wife and has 'always wanted' to be a young father, following in his dad's footsteps.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Brooklyn told People's Magazine dreams of having 'a bunch' of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola is ready to start a family.

He admitted: 'I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad.'