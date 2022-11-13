Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Sunday Nov 13, 2022
Nicola Peltz beamed while clad in a black crop top during a romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday as they shared frozen yogurt together in Beverly Hills.
The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, wore a leather jacket and added inches to her frame in a pair of thigh-high black boots as she walked down the street with her beau, 23.
She looked absolutely out of the world as she flashed her toned midriff in a simple black crop top which she teamed with a midi skirt with a large split at the front.
The actress also clutched a ruffled bag with a dazzling strap and swept her dark tresses out of her face with a headband.
Meanwhile, the Cooking with Brooklyn host, 23, was wearing a navy sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers and smart shiny shoes.
The son of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham, 47recently revealed he's ready to start a family with his wife and has 'always wanted' to be a young father, following in his dad's footsteps.
Brooklyn told People's Magazine dreams of having 'a bunch' of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola is ready to start a family.
He admitted: 'I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad.'