 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Nicola Peltz beamed while clad in a black crop top during a romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday as they shared frozen yogurt together in Beverly Hills.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, wore a leather jacket and added inches to her frame in a pair of thigh-high black boots as she walked down the street with her beau, 23.

She looked absolutely out of the world as she flashed her toned midriff in a simple black crop top which she teamed with a midi skirt with a large split at the front.

The actress also clutched a ruffled bag with a dazzling strap and swept her dark tresses out of her face with a headband.

Meanwhile, the Cooking with Brooklyn host, 23, was wearing a navy sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers and smart shiny shoes.

The son of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham, 47recently revealed he's ready to start a family with his wife and has 'always wanted' to be a young father, following in his dad's footsteps.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Brooklyn told People's Magazine dreams of having 'a bunch' of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola is ready to start a family.

He admitted: 'I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad.'

More From Entertainment:

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer
Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award
Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit

Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit