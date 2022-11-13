 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘monstrously disrespectful, downright cruel’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded “monstrously disrespectful” and “downright cruel”.

Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine offered these insights in a new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “Not only is it monstrously disrespectful, it's downright cruel. But that doesn't matter, because let's not forget: the Royals aren't real people anyway, they're just cash-cows for Netflix executives. In some ways, though, you can't blame them.”

“They're just doing their jobs. Prince Harry, on the other hand, now that's a whole other matter,” she also added.

“These are his so-called loved ones, his family, his father and grandmother, who are being exploited. You might have thought he would at the very least want nothing to do with the perpetrators, very possibly speak out against them.”

“After all, he's not exactly backwards in coming forwards when it comes to voicing his grievances with other sectors of the media. But no. Not a peep. Funny that.”

