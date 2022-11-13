Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit

Blake Lively and her growing baby bump are the moments!

The 35-year-old stylish star, who is expecting her fourth child, with actor Ryan Reynolds put her bump on display as she walked around Manhattan with a friend in New York City on Friday night.

The Gossip Girl star was joined by her male friend. For her night out, she wore a casual look black dress, matching boots, and a crossbody phone case and appeared in high spirits as she gave her pal a sweet embrace before parting ways.

The mom-of-four's male companion looked handsome in a pair of camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, and an olive green windbreaker with grey accents.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The actress' sighting comes after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, revealed their three children were once completely unaware that their pal Taylor Swift was famous.

The actor, 46, explained that their girls - James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three - assumed Swift was just a close friend of the family who sang for a 'hobby.'



