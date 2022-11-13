 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Web Desk

Prince William completes first historic duty as Prince of Wales: Details

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Prince William laid his first Remembrance Day poppy wreath as the Prince of Wales on Sunday, November 13, 2022, reported Hello Magazine.

William, the heir to the British throne after his father King Charles III, joined the monarch, members of the armed forces, as well as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they lay poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph in London to mark the sombre occasion.

The occasion also marked King Charles leading his first Remembrance Sunday service by saluting at 11 am, and leading a two minutes’ silence after which the Last Post was played on bugles.

The solemn ceremony was watched by the Queen Consort Camilla, and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who looked on from a balcony at Buckingham Palace.

While King Charles has earlier led the ceremony on behalf of his late mother Queen Elizabeth, it was the first time he and Prince William laid wreathes as the monarch and Prince of Wales respectively. 

