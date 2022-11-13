Kanye West once fired Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake

Kanye West once fired a Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake

Kanye West fired a Yeezy worker for asking to listen to Drake in the office, as per Rolling Stones.

The Donda rapper liked his music tracks to play in the office; however, a staffer suggested playing someone else's music, to which Ye called for suggestions.

The staff member confided to the American magazine, "I thought, 'Oh, he's a rapper, I should probably mention some rap,'" adding, they suggested playing something of Drake, "Big mistake — the next day I was fired."

The report also claimed that related to employee treatment at Yeezy, with several former workers calling it a "cult-like atmosphere" at the brand's office.

"Nothing has ever compared to the amount of chaos, the amount of stress, and [the amount of] anxiety you go through working for Yeezy," a senior staffer said in the report.

Moreover, an employee was allegedly fired for wearing a yellow jumper to the office and told, "Dress for the palette, or you dress in black."