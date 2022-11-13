Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day 

 
Kate Middleton made an impressive appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service in London, alongside other senior members of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, 40, looked elegant and composed as she joined the Queen Consort Camilla, 75, on the balcony for the yearly occasion.

On the special occasion, Kate paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she added a stunning pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings to her look.

The mother of three wore a stunning pleated black coat dress from Catherine Walker, paired with a black hat.

She styled her hair in a sleek curled ponytail and opted for natural makeup while keeping the iconic earrings on display.

Diana wore the earrings on various occasions, including at a banquet for the Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1990 - and at a gala at the Palace of Versailles in 1994.

Moreover, it has been the third time Kate has worn the accessories, after sporting them on BAFTAs 2019 red carpet event, and on a trip to Royal Ascot earlier this year.

