 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has shockingly ‘dramatic change of heart’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly had an eerily ‘dramatic change of heart’ over the need for royal titles.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Neil Sean, according to a report by The Sun.

He started by branding the change of heart’ eerily dramatic’ and was quoted telling the outlet, “Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles.”

“After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too.”

For those unversed, this occurred shortly after Meghan had a candid chat with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and “After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.”

“That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles,” he further explained before signing off. 

