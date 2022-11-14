 
entertainment
Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia

Katy Perry shares what she loves about Australia

Katy Perry has something to say about Australia after living in the country for three months.

Perry, who accompanied her fiancé Orlando Bloom for his new movie Wizards shooting in Queensland, opened up about one thing she loved about Australia.

“I love touring there. You guys are like no other... you are all just as kooky and wild as I am,” said Perry during her appearance on Channel Nine’s Today Show on Monday via Daily Mail.

The remarks came out after Perry pointed out that Australia is a “dangerous country”. She revealed about her encounter with “Aussie creepy crawlies”.

“I was in this place called Cairns or by Port Douglas. The first night I was there, there was a hairy spider that was like this big – she made a large circle with her fingers – that was on my bed-stand,” explained the pop star.

Recalling her run-ins with the spider, Perry commented, “Oh, it was wild. There was a black snake at one point. There is a whole list of just - this like mini octopus that can kill you in one little bite.”

Perry also disclosed she could not go for swimming in any of Australian beaches because of “crocs”.

