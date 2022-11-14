 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Nas’ Calabasas home robbed by two men on eve of album release

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Rapper Nas’ home in Calabasas, California, has been robbed by two men who broke in on Saturday
Rapper Nas’ home in Calabasas, California, has been robbed by two men who broke in on Saturday

Rapper Nas’ home in Calabasas, California, has been robbed by two men who broke in on Saturday, November 12, and made off with about two bags full of his stuff.

As per TMZ, the break-in came early on Saturday evening as the award-winning rapper was marking the release of his new album King’s Disease III with an album release party in New York City.

According to reports, Nas’ team caught the two burglars on a Ring security camera as they were leaving the house, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department confirming that they ‘smashed’ their way into the house.

Investigators also claimed that the two thieves ‘tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ full of Nas’ possessions.

49-year-old Nas is expected to fly back to Southern California soon to be able to identify what was taken and to proceed with further investigations.

As for Nas’ latest album, it is the third installment in his King’s Disease series of albums, the first of which, titled King’s Disease, was released in 2020, and the second, King’s Disease II, came out last year in 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script
Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’
Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix
Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent

Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent
Nicola Peltz puts on leggy display in black midi skirt as she shares fashionable snaps

Nicola Peltz puts on leggy display in black midi skirt as she shares fashionable snaps
Meghan Markle 'prepares plan' to beat Kate Middleton in popularity

Meghan Markle 'prepares plan' to beat Kate Middleton in popularity
Kardashian-Jenner family throws lavish birthday party for Dream Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner family throws lavish birthday party for Dream Kardashian

Johnny Depp fans think he showed up at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp fans think he showed up at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Kylie Jenner’s backless red carpet dress sets internet ablaze: Watch

Kylie Jenner’s backless red carpet dress sets internet ablaze: Watch
North West shares favourite R-rated film despite Kanye’s disapproval

North West shares favourite R-rated film despite Kanye’s disapproval