Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Kim Kardashian was ripped for her same old look as she dropped new sizzling images from the LACMA Gala in a body-fitted black outfit.

The reality TV star could be seen donning a skintight high-necked leather maxi dress with an attached long trail as she stepped out for the event in Los Angeles.

Leaving her long blonde locks open for the ceremony, The Kardashians star wowed in matching shoes with her hand covered in black gloves.

The star glammed up her look with subtle makeup as she walked down the red carpet at the star-studded event.

However, the Skims founder's stunning appearance failed to impress her fans as they slammed her for wearing “same old” dresses.

"Tired of this look now, change it up, same old thing constant it's boring,” one fan commented as another noted. "I miss the old Kim. It's always the same now."



“I’m over you wearing Balenciaga it’s like the same look always.” Another user pointed out while one penned, “Please give us a new look we’ve seen this a thousand times in different colors.”

“Ily Kim you look fire but I NEED another look other than this similar one each time. Gimmie something fresh baby,” one comment read.