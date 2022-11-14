 
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

The Royal Family official twitter page deleted and reuploaded tweets following a series of blunders about Remembrance Day announcement.

As reported by Hello magazine, the first mistake was the addition of Princess Alexandra’s name in a list of attendees published on the social media handle.

The royal had, however, cancelled the engagement last minute.

Not only this, the official tweet also failed to include Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex who was present at the event.

"A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony,” the Tweet read.

However, the account deleted the tweet and reposted an updated version, stating; “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Counteas of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @FCDOGovUK balcony." 

