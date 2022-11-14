Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas won hearts as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra during the Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas.

The Quantico actor returned to the states after her short trip to India to shower support on her husband at his show on Sunday night.

During the concert, Jonas stopped to announce that one of the songs they performed on stage was sung by his brother when he tied the knot with Chopra.

"He actually sang this at me and my wife's wedding," the Chains singer told the audience as Chopra cheered for him in the audience.

For her hubby’s big night, the global sensation rocked an animal print shirt paired with denim jeans and also wore a black leather jacket.



Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan and welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year via surrogacy.