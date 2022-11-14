 
Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made a huge claim of giving most of his wealth to charity within his lifetime.

In an interview with CNN, aired on November 14, Jeff Bezos announced that he intends to donate most of his fortune to charitable causes.

As per Variety, Bezos says his donations will aim to contribute to charitable causes like fighting climate change and to people who can unify the human race divided with social and political differences.

Bezos shared that philanthropy "is really hard." He further said, "We’re building the capacity to be able to give away this money."

In 2020, Bezos set up the "formation of the Bezos Earth Fund, which set up to grant $10 billion over 10 years" to scientists, activists, and non-governmental organizations "to help preserve and protect the natural world."

Bezos sat alongside current wife Lauren Sánchez in the interview with CNN. In the 2019 divorce settlement with MacKenzie Scott, Bezos granted her 25% of the shares in Amazon that the ex-couple jointly held. 



