Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently lashed out at Manchester United for not trusting him when he returned “late for pre-season” due to his “daughter’s illness”.



According to Daily Mail, the footballer opened up about his newborn baby’s death during birth earlier in April, however, his twin daughter survived.

Calling his baby’s demise as the “greatest pain”, Cristiano received condolences from all across the world including from the Royal Family.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese star criticised his club for not showing “empathy” at the time when his three-month old was “taken to hospital” in July.

“I returned late to pre-season training because I wanted to stay with my family,” said the 37-year-old.

Cristiano disclosed that the officials at the club “left him feeling hurt and bad” as he elaborated the reason behind his late return.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Cristiano was the United’s top scorer last season with “24 goals in all competitions”; but Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League.