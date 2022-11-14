 
entertainment
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her airport look glam with black coat and knee-high boots

Anya Taylor-Joy dropped jaws with her gorgeous look as she made her way through JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday.

The Queen's Gambit star, 26, opted for comfort wear for her travel. The star wore a lengthy black coat over a black top and jeans, which she paired with trendy black boots featuring multiple buckles.

The actress added a pair of sunglasses to round off her look and accessorized with a cheetah-print Christian Dior tote slung across her shoulder.

The American-born British beauty wore her long blonde tresses pulled into a ponytail that cascaded down her shoulder.

As for accessories, she kept things simple, only wearing one gold chain necklace around her neck.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The busy star was engrossed in her phone and was seen intently reading something as she walked through the airport.

It comes after Anya wowed in an eye-catching white crop top along with a matching structured skirt while attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday. She took home the Actress award at the event.


Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split

Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond

Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report

Will Smith’s co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars’ incident

BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon

Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt

The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

