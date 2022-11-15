 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears was 'shaking' for 15 minutes after using credit card

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Britney Spears is expressing her feelings as she uses her credit card after 15 long years.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old popstar admits that she was 'shaking' as she made her own purchase after a long time.

"The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years... security held my credit card for 15 years.

"When it was time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," the 40-year-old wrote.

Britney says she had forgotten "what it was like to buy something".

She added: "The significance in using your own two hands and do the interchange of whatever the purchase may be SPEAKS VOLUMES as opposed to another person ripping me of that right for nearly 15 years."

"A year ago was my first time buying something with my own two hands... my legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something," she admitted.

Spears was under her father's conservatorship for 15 years. The singer became independent again in late 2020.

More From Entertainment:

'Tampongate' scene is 'good' for King Charles, says Camilla actress

'Tampongate' scene is 'good' for King Charles, says Camilla actress

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker
Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron

Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron
Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old

Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old
Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'

Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'
Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles
Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie
Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split

Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split
Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond

Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond