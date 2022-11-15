BTS wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022: Deets inside

BTS wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

BTS on Tuesday gave a stunning performance and won trophy at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022.

On November 13, EMAs took place in Dusseldorf, Germany, with many dazzling performances and red-carpet appearances.

The K-pop bands stole the spotlight at the prestigious annual event of the Europe Music Awards where many big stars of the music industry were spotted, including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

The famous K-pop seven-member group, BTS won the award for 'Biggest Fans' at the 2022 MTV EMAs, taking the top spot among the many world-famous artists.

The other K-pop group includes BLACKPINK won the award for 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert The Virtual.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together took home the 'Best Asia Act' awards at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).