Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix with a stand-up special

Chelsea Handler is making a comeback to standup comedy specials after two years, per People Magazine.

Netflix announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, that comedian Handler will be returning to headline a new comedy special titled Revolution.

“The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don't wear flip flops," reads a logline from the streamer.

This would be Handler's first stand-up special since 2020's Grammy-nominated Evolution on HBO Max. It was taped on June 10 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during Handler's Vaccinated & Horny Tour, via the outlet.

The show was directed by her then-boyfriend, Jo Koy. The couple announced their breakup three weeks after the taping.

On July 18th, 2022, Handler shared a video on Instagram that the two planned to share on their one-year anniversary. In the caption, Handler wrote, "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."

She added, “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Days after the breakup, Koy, 51, was asked by TMZ how the two were holding up after the separating. “Everything's good. We're taking a break. We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there.”

Handler's new special, Revolution, is executive produced by Handler, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.

The much-anticipated show will premiere on December 27th, 2022.