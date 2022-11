Saba announced the news of her brother's death through Instagram

Actress Saba Qamar Zaman’s brother has passed away.

Saba, taking it to her Instagram story, announced the tragic news. She wrote Munna with a broken heart emoji.

Her closest friend Meshal Cheema confirmed the news through her Instagram. She wrote: ‘This is unfortunate and extremely shocking for me to announce that Saba’s brother had died today in the morning so everyone pls take a moment and pray for the departed soul.”