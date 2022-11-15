Princess Diana ‘was quite angry’ at media’s questions about Andrew Morton

 
Royal Commentator Dickie Arbiter recently recalled the time Princess Diana expressed anger over the media asking if the princess had helped Andrew Morton with his book.

“She had been on a 24-hour visit to Budapest and the only question coming out of the media pack following was 'Has Diana helped Andrew Morton with his book'.

"I said 'I don't know anything about it, but I'll ask her',” the royal expert continued.

"When she got in from the airport to the Peto Institute, because of a day visit to the Peto Institute in Budapest, I went into the retiring room and I said 'They're asking about you and Andrew Morton and the book' and she said 'I know nothing about it'.

"She was quite angry that I had actually questioned her,” the expert added.

Dickie added that Diana reached out to him a few weeks later because she had been to "Charing Cross to get the first edition".

He added that Diana was “that nervous about it" and what asking him "what do I do, what do I do".

"[I said] Ma’am you've already done it,” he added. "I suggest you batten down the hatches, don't answer the telephone, don't go out.

"You've got an engagement on Tuesday, stay put at Kensington Palace, do not pick up the telephone."

