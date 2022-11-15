 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

MrBeast overtakes Pewdiepie to become most-subscribed Youtuber

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

MrBeast overtakes Pewdiepie to become the most-subscribed Youtuber
MrBeast overtakes Pewdiepie to become the most-subscribed Youtuber 

MrBeast is beaten PewDiePie and becomes the most-subscribed person on Youtube.

According to Business Insider, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has constantly been attracting subscribers in recent years, which led his fans to expect that he would gradually overtake the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

Initially, the Youtuber got 111 million subscribers, equivalent to PewDiePie's subscribers, and later shared his reaction on Twitter.

In the tweet, he tweeted a picture that shows dozens of tickets for the North Carolina Powerball lottery, saying, "I just bought 1,111 lottery tickets, something is telling me I'll win."

Previously, Donaldson achieved the title of the second YouTuber to secure the 100-million subscriber, only behind PewDiePie, on July 28, celebrating his reaction to his subscribers via live streaming.

"I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said in the live stream, adding: "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

Donaldson has been on Youtube for the last ten years. Still, the Youtuber shot to fame in 2018 by donatingthousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

Previously, the Youtuber remade the Netflix global-hit show MrBeast overtakes Pewdiepie to become most-subscribed Youtuber  for a competition containing more than 400 supporters.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself
David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

David Beckham draws flak from British journalist over Qatar World Cup role

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look

Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve 'ideal' look
King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'

King Charles 'remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood'
King Charles' monarchy lacks support from Canadians

King Charles' monarchy lacks support from Canadians
Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death

Jennifer Lopez sends condolences to Jennifer Aniston after father’s death

Andrew Garfield reflects on the ‘societal’ pressure to get settled down in life

Andrew Garfield reflects on the ‘societal’ pressure to get settled down in life
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew amid royal shake up

King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew amid royal shake up
Simon Cowell wants ‘super smart’ Britney Spears to join him for reality TV show

Simon Cowell wants ‘super smart’ Britney Spears to join him for reality TV show
Prince Harry 'becomes less relevant to monarchy, will never be King'

Prince Harry 'becomes less relevant to monarchy, will never be King'
Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Drake and Taylor Swift battle for Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance

Prince Harry praised for 'courteous and respectful' appearance