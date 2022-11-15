King Charles’ shocking reaction to Princess Diana’s death: ‘Almost fainted’

file footage

King Charles III’s reaction to the death of his former wife Princess Diana in 1997 reportedly shocked royal aides, with an expert claiming that he ‘collapsed’ and cried uncontrollably despite his differences with Diana.

The revelation came from royal expert Christopher Andersen, who recently penned a book on the new monarch titled The King: The Life of Charles III, in which he detailed just how dysfunctional Charles and Diana’s marriage was before ending in divorce.

Despite their differences, however, Andersen shared how moved King Charles was upon learning of Diana’s death, saying that he was left ‘ashen and trembling’ with the phone in his hand.

“He then let out a cry of pain was that so spontaneous and came from the heart,” Andersen further shared, also citing one witness describing it as a ‘howl of anguish’.

“Palace staff rushed over to Charles’ room and found him collapsed in an armchair, weeping uncontrollably,” the royal author also shared.

Andersen went on to state: “I don’t think people realize how really stricken he was by her death. I interviewed the nurses in the hospital who saw him when he came into the room and saw her body for the first time. And he looked like he’d been hit in the face.”

“He reeled back. They thought he was going to faint. They were surprised to see how emotional Charles was after her death… He then snapped into action and made sure the queen gave Diana the proper send-off," the author concluded.