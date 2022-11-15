 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Brad Pitt received flak after he said that his marriage to Jennifer Aniston made him dull.

In an interview with Parade Magazine in 2011, the Bullet Train actor gushed over his bond with Angelina Jolie, saying that marriage to her “satisfied” him.

“I wasn’t living an interesting life myself,” he spoke of the time he spend with the Friends alum. “I think that my marriage had something to do with it.”

“Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t,” the Hollywood hunk added.

Pitt landed in hot waters after the explosive interview which led him to explain his controversial remarks as he said, “Jen (Jennifer) is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend.”

“It is an important relationship I value greatly,” Pitt added as per Daily Mail. “The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself, and that, I am responsible for.”

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in 2000 after dating for two years and parted ways five years later in 2005.

