Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read

Jana Kramer has recently revealed about her brief dating romance with Chris Evans, saying she’s “still mortified how things ended”.



According to E! News, the One Tree Hill star shared how she and Evans “went on a few dates” a decade ago on her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer.

However, she believed that one embarrassing “bathroom incident” led to the end of her budding relationship with the actor.

“He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie. I can't remember how many dates it was I just remember the last date,” said the 38-year-old singer.

Kramer continued, “To this day I'm actually sort of mortified, This is so embarrassing.”

Talking about that particular day when Kramer went to the 41-year-old’s California home, the Voices crooner disclosed, “It was a fun time... but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey I'm gonna go to bed’ or whatever”.

“And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me,” mentioned the songstress.

Kramer stated, “And so that's the last interaction I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”

“We didn't hook up that night,” she confessed, adding, “He stayed up late with his friends and then in the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house.”

Kramer remarked, “I never heard from him again.”

The singer’s confession came one week after Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022.

Currently, the actor is reportedly dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.