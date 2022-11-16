 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was 'sobering voice' for Jameela Jamil during 'desperate' moments

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Meghan Markle is praised for her bravery by the latest guest on her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex has been alongside Jameela Jamil during the rough media scrutiny, she admits.

Jameela began: “I also just want to thank you in a way I probably didn’t get to at the time but during some of my hardest moments [when I was] being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and also sometimes by the public.”

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me and people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time.”

The Good Place star continued: “Privately you reach out to us, you don’t do it publicly, you don’t come to get any glory but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments and we need more of that in the world and so I just appreciate you and thank you for that [because] those were some hairy moments and I needed that guidance so thanks, thanks mate.

Meghan replied: “Ow, yes, absolutely”.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's second picture without Meghan Markle since Lady C split claim raises eyebrows

Prince Harry's second picture without Meghan Markle since Lady C split claim raises eyebrows

King Charles 'extremely sensible' decision to diss Prince Andrew on birthday

King Charles 'extremely sensible' decision to diss Prince Andrew on birthday
Jameela Jamil tells Meghan Markle 'misogynists' are 'afraid of you'

Jameela Jamil tells Meghan Markle 'misogynists' are 'afraid of you'
Emily Ratajkowski sends major HINT over romance with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski sends major HINT over romance with Pete Davidson
Caroline Flack's message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghan's podcast

Caroline Flack's message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghan's podcast

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website
Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history

Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history
UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton

UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton
King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23

King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday
Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?