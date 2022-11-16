 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thinking to build their own new world.

 A source close to the couple reveals the Sussexes are speaking to a technology firm to launch the world’s first public "land sale" in the metaverse.

A source close to the couple told the Mirror: “Both Meghan and Harry believe they will an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the physical world.

"They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global."

Other celebrities who have joined the metaverse include Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton..

