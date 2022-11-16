 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance
Shakira leaves fans upset as she steps back from Fifa World Cup performance

Shakira left her fans upset after she withdraws her name from the list of performers at the grand opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup.

The Waka Waka hitmaker has changed her mind about her appearance at the upcoming ceremony due to personal reasons as per Marca Magazine.

The Spanish news outlet reported that the claim was made on the show El programa de Ana Rosa that the Columbian singer stepped back from the world's biggest football tournament.

"It's been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won't say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup," the outlet quoted Adriana Dorronsoro.

Sandra Aladro, another contributor to the Telecinco program, also confirmed the news after speaking to Shakira's entourage.

"They have confirmed that she won't be performing," Aladro said. "She was going to be a guest performer, now she will have to send a statement to explain everything."

Shakira has previously set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the iconic event three times in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event
North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert
King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

King Charles III’s staff spread lies about Princess Diana

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?

Why King Charles wants Prince Andrew, Harry’s powers dissolved?
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math

Victoria Beckham teases son Romeo as Harper asks him to help with math
Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role

Kate Middleton’s trusted entourage steps back from crucial Royal Family role
Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to enter 'metaverse' to 'spread their message'
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event

Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit at MTV event