Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Megan Fox Lauds fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on first-ever Grammy nomination

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Megan Fox praised her beloved fiance Machine Gun Kelly on his first ever nomination for Grammys 2023.

The Recording Academy announced the nomination of Machine Gun Kelly’s album Mainstream Sellout for the category of the best rock album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.


Soon after this announcement Megan Fox, 36, expressed her happiness at the musician's first Grammy nomination.

The American actor turned to Instagram and shared a snapshot of MGK, 32, on her story and poured her love for the rocker in the caption, "WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer."

"You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this," she continued.

Megan For Instagram 

On the set of their murder drama Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, Fox and Kelly became friends and got engaged later in January, the soon-to-be groom has already announced that his friend Pete Davidson will be one of his groomsmen.

