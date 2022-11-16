Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon

File Footage

Brad Pitt seems to have moved on from his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski as the Hollywood hunk was spotted getting cosy with Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon.



The Bullet Train star could not keep his hands to himself as he was captured at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with his new love interest.

The actor appeared smitten by the health coach as the duo chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre with Pitt’s close friends, Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn, and Vivi Nevo.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Ramon, who parted ways with the Vampire Diaries star in September this year, could be seen drawing close to Pitt as he holds her by the arms.

Sporting a very casual look for the outing, Pitt opted for a gray cardigan and jeans and completed his look with a tan hat.



Meanwhile, Ramon cut a chic appearance in black leather pants and a cropped white t-shirt. Adding a splash of color to her outfit, the jewelry professional carried a yellow bag.

While Ramon and Pitt appear to be romantically involved, a report published by the same outlet claims that she is also a member of the actor’s team.

The publication also reported that the new lovebirds arrived together for the show, however, they maintained their distance when Pitt stopped to interact with his fans.

The sighting comes amid Pitt’s legal troubles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who has accused him of physically abusing her and their kids during their infamous 2016 plane fight.