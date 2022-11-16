 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seemingly feels insecure from Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and reportedly warned her to stay away from the Duke when he contacted her for his upcoming memoir Spare.

A source told the New Idea that Archie and Lilibet mother had allegedly warned Davy, "stay away from my husband."

According to reports Harry contacted his ex-girlfriends and friends, and urged them to talk to his ghostwriter to contribute to his memoir, releasing in January next year.

Harry and Davy dated for seven years before they split in 2011.

The report, citing the royal source, claims Meghan was "rankled when she found out he'd hit up Chelsy."

The insider told the publication, “Everyone knows he probably would have married Chelsy if she didn't baulk at the idea of public life. It's a fact that Meghan tries to push aside, but knowing they've been in touch brings back all her insecurities."

Davy and Cressida Bonas "were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately said ‘No’ to Harry’s request.

Prince Harry also dated Cressida Bonas for roughly two years, between 2012 to 2014.

