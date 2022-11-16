Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills

Millie Bobby Brown revealed her co-star Finn Wolfhard is a lousy kisser.

During a Vanity Fair Lie Detector series, the Eleven was questioned, "You exclaimed, 'Kissing sucks!' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?" an interrogator asked the actress, who responded, "He is."

A polygraph examiner then confirmed she was "telling the truth."

The interrogator then asked the 18-year-old whether her experience with Wolfhard's locked lips improved further.

"Not with me, no," she replied.

The Emmy nominee also confirmed she didn't tell Wolfhard about it earlier, but it was "OK" with her that he was going to find out.

Previously, Brown talked about Wolfhard's kissing abilities in 2016 when the duo had their first kiss in Stranger Things.

“I did have to kiss Finn,” she told Interview magazine at the time. “Finn reacted quite well and I didn’t. I felt really bad afterwards.”

“At the end of the day, it’s only acting, and it’s something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange,” she said. “It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I’d done it, I thought, ‘Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.’”