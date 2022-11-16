 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Queen Elizabeth's 'true life ambition' exposed: 'Never wanted a crown!'

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had no intention of taking the crown before her coronation.

For those unversed, Quen Elizabeth was never in line for the throne when she was born, it was only after her uncle abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite, that her father took the throne.

Queen Elizabeth’s actual life goals have been brought to light by royal biographer, Andrew Morton in an interview with Marie Claire.

He was quoted saying, “Every night when she went to bed, she prayed that her parents would produce a brother so that he would take on the role of King.”

Her ‘true ambition’ Mr Morton explained “was to live in the countryside with dogs, horses, and children,” before concluding.  

