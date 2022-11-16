 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum
 Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum 

Zoe Kravitz said she is not sure about getting married for a second time after Karl Glusman divorce.

The Batman star discussed her split with her husband of 18 months in a recent interview with GQ, saying, “I just learned to think about who I am and what I want.”

“You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” the actor added.

Kravitz, who is currently dating Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum, further said, “If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do.”

She went on to add that after her split from Glusman, she has been having a “hard” time questioning herself about the “uncomfortable” topic of marriage and children.

“Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all,” Kravitz said.

”That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself,” the actor noted.

Kravitz said that even though she finds domestic life “exciting” in some ways, she “realize[d] there’s still a lot of life to be had.”

“I’m done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not,” she told the outlet.

Kravitz and Glusman started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. The duo parted ways just 18 months after their marriage in 2021.

The actor was later romantically linked to Tatum after she cast him in Pussy Island.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Prince William dubbed ‘self-righteous’ who is appalled at Prince Harry’s book

Prince William dubbed ‘self-righteous’ who is appalled at Prince Harry’s book
Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’

Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘She’s having fun’
Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III

Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth's 'true life ambition' exposed: 'Never wanted a crown!'

Queen Elizabeth's 'true life ambition' exposed: 'Never wanted a crown!'
Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills

Millie Bobby Brown slams Finn Wolfhard kissing skills
Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?

Meghan Markle feels insecure from Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy?
‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed

‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ slammed
Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt sparks dating rumours with Paul Wesley ex-wife Ines de Ramon
Disney is finally working on new Princess Diaries 3 movie: Deets inside

Disney is finally working on new Princess Diaries 3 movie: Deets inside
Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event

Queen Camilla ‘unable to keep still’ at highly ‘anxious’ royal event