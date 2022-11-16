 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Jonathan Pryce compares 'The Crown' to 'Game of Thrones'

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Jonathan Pryce, who helms the role of Prince Philip in Netflix’s acclaimed series The Crown, recently drew similarities between his latest project and his megahit show Game of Thrones.

Pryce recently stepped into the ongoing saga about the British royal family as he joined season 5 of the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Pryce said: “The closest that I can [compare The Crown to]…was joining Game of Thrones in season 5.”

“I came late to this huge worldwide megahit. And I expected the cast, the crew, and everyone to be rather cynical, because they had this hit on their hands. But far from it,” he added.

“They were determined to make it the best they could, still. And it was the same experience coming onto The Crown in season 5. I think that’s what I’ll do in the future. I’ll just wait for a season 5. I’ll see how Coronation Street works out, and if it becomes a hit, I’ll join it,” he shared.

The actor said it’s important to have a niche; I guess “joins a show five seasons in and kills it” is his.

