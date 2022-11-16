Censor board allows screening of Oscar-nominated film Joyland after cutting some scenes

The globally acclaimed and multiple award-winning Pakistani film Joyland has been given green signal by the censor board of Pakistan after reviewing it on the Prime Minister's directions.

The full board has allowed the local screening of Joyland after deleting some parts. The film was initially set to have a commercial release in Pakistan on November 18.

PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a cabinet committee to look into the matter after some schools of thought had objected to the movie.

The Pakistani produced film has won prizes around the globe including the Jury Prize at Cannes. It is also the country's entry for next year's Oscars.

The film, portraying a love affair between a married man and a transgender woman, has finally been allowed screening by the censors.

Before landing in controversies, Joyland premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and the American Film Institute Festival and also won several global awards.