Monday Nov 14 2022
Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' trailer released on Apple: Check it out

Will Smith is ready to fight for his freedom in the Apple slavery drama Emancipation.

On November 16, the action-packed thrilling trailer for Will Smith's upcoming movie was released.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie tells the success story of Peter (Smith) a man who goes through many trials and tribulations in order to escape slavery. 

It is based on the 1863 pictures of Whipped Peter, taken during a Union Army medical examination and first featured in Harper’s Weekly‘s July 4 issue. The pictures became incontestible proof of the inhumanity of slavery.

At one point, Smith's brave character says, "They beat me, they whip me, they break the bones in my body more times than I can count. But they will never break me."

The cast of the movie includes Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor and Mustafa Shakir.

William N. Collage writes the story for the Apple Original Film produced by Smith, Jon Mone, Joey McFarland and Todd Black. Ben Foster.

This is Smith's first major release since the infamous Oscar slap at the 2022 Academy Awards due to which he was also banned from the event for 10 years.

The film will debut in theatres on December 2 and globally on Apple TV+ from December 9.


See the trailer below:



