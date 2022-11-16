 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
King Charles 'threatened' by Netflix's 'The Crown' ahead of coronation

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

King Charles reportedly feels threatened by Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which depicts the breakdown of his marriage with the late Princess Diana, and is afraid the fallout may overshadow his upcoming coronation next year.

Andrew Morton, the author of Diana’s bombshell biography, shared his thoughts about The Crown and why the royal family is allegedly ‘annoyed’ by the show’s latest season.

Talking to The Daily Beast, Morton said: “The real threat is the fact that we have a coronation coming up in May, and anyone who works for the palace is on tenterhooks; they don’t want it to go wrong.”

“And one of the things that could go wrong would be a sea change in Charles’ image. They do not want people to be reminded what happened in the past with Charles and Camilla. You’d expect them to be on red alert, to squash anything.”

Talking about the start of King Charles’ reign, Morton also said: “Charles is having a honeymoon period. We’re seeing a slightly different style, such as being kissed by people in the crowd—you never saw that with the queen.”

“But a lot will depend on the coronation, the shape and the style of the coronation. That’s going to define him—and his reign,” Morton added. 

