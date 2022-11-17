 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Julia Fox admits she is entertaining the idea of dating women.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ziwe, Kanye West's ex-girlfriend said that she is aware of her 'gay bone.'

She began: “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

The Uncut Gems star continued: “Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Fox went on to note that one “can find love in all places and all races.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'
Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality

Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality
King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up
Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy
Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance
Johnny Depp's daughter Lilly Rose shares her words about dad's trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's daughter Lilly Rose shares her words about dad's trial against Amber Heard

Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny
Marilyn Manson claims he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson claims he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse allegations
Mila Kunis 'proud' to see her children being trained by hubby Ashton Kutcher for 5k run

Mila Kunis 'proud' to see her children being trained by hubby Ashton Kutcher for 5k run