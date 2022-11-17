BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares rare update on her mental health: ‘I was very lost’

With BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s second world tour Born Pink on the horizon, the singer wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her mental health woes, hopes for the tour and also the challenges it may bring.

She made these admissions while speaking to Elle and turned vulnerable while addressing the dire need to ‘take better care’ of herself during the incoming tour.

She started by recalling her mental health struggles during the In Your Area; world tour and claimed, “I remember when we were on tour back then, I didn’t have that space inside where I felt stable, where I felt like I knew where I was at.”

“I was very lost. I didn’t know who I was when I was off work. I didn’t know who I was when I was at work. Everything was just coming at me. It was a surprise every day.”

“So now I try to always take time to take care of myself, check in on me, and make sure I know where I’m at before I go into any big projects.”

During the course of the chat, she also addressed the desire to make the most of all her tours, and turn them all into “lifelong memories.”

“Now we are paying much more attention to even the minor details to make it better from our last tour, because we’ve learned a lot in terms of how we can interact with friends and how to showcase our new songs and how to make this tour an experience for people to remember, not just enjoy for a day and forget.”

“We want to make sure everyone remembers that they were at a BLACKPINK show,” she also added.

This has been paramount in order to maintain relationships since, “For the past few years, having my close friends, having my family around, and just trying to balance that work life and personal life was very important for me.”

“Because once you get caught in one life, if that’s not balanced, I think that’s when everything starts collapsing. I don’t think one specific thing could de-stress me, because we’ve got something going on every single moment, but keeping a positive mind, just taking care of your mental health and your body, is definitely something that I do… I meditate, stretch, read, sleep.”