 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops trailer 2 for upcoming fantasy series 'Slumberland': Release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Netflix drops trailer 2 for upcoming fantasy series Slumberland: Release date
Netflix drops trailer 2 for upcoming fantasy series 'Slumberland': Release date

Netflix released the second trailer for the upcoming fantasy film Slumberland a day before its official release.

The high-budget film about world of dreams will be released on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming Francis Lawrence-directed film is based on the comic book titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.

Lawrence is an American film director and best known for his directorial work on I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, and Red Sparrow.

Cast:

  • Jason Momoa 
  • Kyle Chandler
  • Chris O’Dowd
  • India de Beaufort
  • Humberly González
  • Tonya Cornelisse
  • Weruche Opia
  • Marlow Barkley
  • Ava Cheung 

Slumberland is a story of a young girl who travels to the mystical dream world in search of her missing father and meets a creature made of half-man and half-beast.

Check out the trailer:

File footage


More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off

‘Nastiest’ side to King Charles’ War of the Wales blasted

‘Nastiest’ side to King Charles’ War of the Wales blasted
Here's why Eminem-led GTA movie never happened

Here's why Eminem-led GTA movie never happened
Prince William supporting Wales and not England ‘would be quite disingenuous’

Prince William supporting Wales and not England ‘would be quite disingenuous’

Dwayne Johnson discusses ‘power’ of asking for help, ‘there is no shame in it’

Dwayne Johnson discusses ‘power’ of asking for help, ‘there is no shame in it’
‘Vilification’ of Amber Heard condemned by feminist groups: ‘Mocked for entertainment’

‘Vilification’ of Amber Heard condemned by feminist groups: ‘Mocked for entertainment’
Olivia Wilde spotted at Harry Styles' L.A. concert with kids

Olivia Wilde spotted at Harry Styles' L.A. concert with kids
Taylor Swift sparks a return of ‘The Hunger Games’

Taylor Swift sparks a return of ‘The Hunger Games’
Meghan Markle called out for 'dissecting' another word 'you are not allowed to say'

Meghan Markle called out for 'dissecting' another word 'you are not allowed to say'
Harry Styles gets hit in the eye with a candy during L.A gig

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye with a candy during L.A gig

Prince Andrew used Queen 'ailment' to 'restore' duties behind King Charles back

Prince Andrew used Queen 'ailment' to 'restore' duties behind King Charles back
Sarah Ferguson told 'distateful photos of Andrew will 'jeopardise' her image

Sarah Ferguson told 'distateful photos of Andrew will 'jeopardise' her image