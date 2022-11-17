Netflix drops trailer 2 for upcoming fantasy series 'Slumberland': Release date

Netflix released the second trailer for the upcoming fantasy film Slumberland a day before its official release.

The high-budget film about world of dreams will be released on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming Francis Lawrence-directed film is based on the comic book titled Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay.

Lawrence is an American film director and best known for his directorial work on I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, and Red Sparrow.

Cast:

Jason Momoa

Kyle Chandler

Chris O’Dowd

India de Beaufort

Humberly González

Tonya Cornelisse

Weruche Opia

Marlow Barkley

Ava Cheung

Slumberland is a story of a young girl who travels to the mystical dream world in search of her missing father and meets a creature made of half-man and half-beast.

Check out the trailer:

File footage



