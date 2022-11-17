Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel renewed vows for their 10-year anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renewed their vows after a decade together.



Biel, 40, appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Beil revealed that she and husband Justin Timberlake had a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer.

“It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together,” she told the hosts. “We almost cancelled it. We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice.”

Co-host Hoda Kotb then asked what Biel and Timberlake's marriage is like after a decade.

“It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person,” said The Sinner star. “But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals. You have to keep working hard to make it fresh.”

The couple who is parents to two sons Phineas, 7, and Silas, 2, make sure that they are making time for one another along with raising their children.

She added, “Justin always says, he goes, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.' That's always what he says. And he's right.”

However, Jessica admitted that it was harder said than done. “It's so hard,” the 7th Heaven alum said. “I'm trying to take my own advice and I am so bad at it.”

The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary last month and shared adorable notes for one another on social media.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote in a caption on IG.

Timberlake, 41, meanwhile, wrote on his page, “10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2007, briefly split in February 2011. They reconnected in July of that year and got engaged less than a year later, in January 2012, detailed Us Magazine. The couple tied the knot nine months after the announcement in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.