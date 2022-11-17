Pete Davidson keeps close relationship with Emily Ratajkowski's ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Pete Davidson has a very close connection to his new girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski's ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The new couple confirmed a new romance on Wednesday as they were spotted on a date in New York.



And Davidson just happens to be good friends with the Gone Girl star’s ex-husband Sebastian with the pair enjoying friendly basketball games together.

In March 2020 SNL star Pete, 29, and producer Sebastian, 34, both attended the Houston Rockets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The pair looked in great spirits as they cheered on their teams and chatted avidly courtside where they were also joined by actor Josh Safdie.

In addition to their shared love of basketball Sebastian also executive produced Halina Reijn's 2022 black comedy slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, which stars Pete.

Hollywood Pete was caught in a clinch with brunette bombshell Emily for the first time on Wednesday, confirming rumours of a hot new romance.

The comedian and the model and writer were captured on a date at her West Village apartment in New York City.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The comedian is on the rebound after he split from Kim Kardashian in August following a nine-month high-profile fling. He has dated a string of other A-list women including Ariana Grande Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Whereas, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of three years Sebastian Bear-McClard amid infidelity rumours.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Emily was last linked to DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was seen passionately kissing in NYC last month, following her split from her husband Sebastian in September.

Prior to the sightings with Rispo, Ratajkowski was reported to have gone out on a few dates with Brad Pitt.