Thursday Nov 17 2022
Johnny Depp ‘flat punched’ crew member in the ribs?

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Johnny Depp has just come under fire for having ‘punched’ a crew member in the ribs during filming for the City of Lies.

The altercation in question involves Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager for the film.

The incident was presided over by Judge Holly J. Fujie who agreed to let Depp settle.

According to Brooks’ testimony, Depp punched him when he refused to let any more exterior shots be taken because of permit restrictions.

However, at that moment Depp attacked, all while screaming, “Who the [expletive] are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks also went on to note how, even after refusing to react to the incoming punches, Depp promised he’d give him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now.”

