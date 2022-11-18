Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

file footage

Meghan Markle is being slammed for seemingly ‘getting paid for doing nothing’, amid reports that she doesn’t actually meet or talk to guests on her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Writing for The Spectator World, a prominent columnist slammed the Duchess of Sussex for seemingly not talking to her guests in person, noting that they find it weird how the guests ‘never spoke over each other’.

As per the writer: “Listening to Archetypes, Meghan’s podcast about “dissecting labels"... (we) found it a little weird that the guests never spoke over each other. You’d think that as the interviewees they’d try and get a word in edgeways through Meghan’s babbling…”

“After labelling the show a ‘candid conversation’ it seems the conversation is actually happening without Meghan,” they added.

The comments come as a recent guest from Meghan’s podcast, Allison Yarrow, took to Instagram to hint that she never got to talk to Meghan for the show, and instead thanked producer Farrah Safarfi for being an ‘excellent interviewer’.

Concluding their column, The Spectator World wrote: “Even after leaving the British royal family, Meghan Markle has found a new way to get paid for doing nothing.”