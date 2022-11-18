 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘getting paid for doing nothing’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is being slammed for seemingly ‘getting paid for doing nothing’, amid reports that she doesn’t actually meet or talk to guests on her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Writing for The Spectator World, a prominent columnist slammed the Duchess of Sussex for seemingly not talking to her guests in person, noting that they find it weird how the guests ‘never spoke over each other’.

As per the writer: “Listening to Archetypes, Meghan’s podcast about “dissecting labels"... (we) found it a little weird that the guests never spoke over each other. You’d think that as the interviewees they’d try and get a word in edgeways through Meghan’s babbling…”

“After labelling the show a ‘candid conversation’ it seems the conversation is actually happening without Meghan,” they added.

The comments come as a recent guest from Meghan’s podcast, Allison Yarrow, took to Instagram to hint that she never got to talk to Meghan for the show, and instead thanked producer Farrah Safarfi for being an ‘excellent interviewer’.

Concluding their column, The Spectator World wrote: “Even after leaving the British royal family, Meghan Markle has found a new way to get paid for doing nothing.” 

More From Entertainment:

Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why

Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why
Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries
Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles
Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?

Prince Harry mulls quitting £85m deal after fresh snub from Netflix?
Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut

Kristen Stewart is all set to make her full-length feature directorial debut
BLACKPINK Jennie shares the best industry advice she has received

BLACKPINK Jennie shares the best industry advice she has received
Kate Middleton's close aide says good bye to her royal family role

Kate Middleton's close aide says good bye to her royal family role
Amanda Holden stands out in short burgundy ensemble as she departs Heart FM

Amanda Holden stands out in short burgundy ensemble as she departs Heart FM
Jana Kramer clears up about her split with Chris Evans: Find out

Jana Kramer clears up about her split with Chris Evans: Find out
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp lashes out at trolls over ‘nepo baby’ claim

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp lashes out at trolls over ‘nepo baby’ claim
Meghan Markle became ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle became ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ after meeting Prince Harry