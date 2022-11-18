 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Meghan Markle is a ‘misfortune to encounter in public life’

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Meghan Markle has just come under fire and been put on blast as a ‘total and complete misfortune’ to know.

Famed royal journalist Megyn Kelly, in her latest conversation with Sky News Australia.

She began the call out by saying, “The thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you’re not allowed to say.”

“You can’t say difficult, you can’t say the B-word, you can’t say a woman’s aggressive … sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colors, whatever, we get angry, it’s not necessarily Archetypes.”

“Over here [in the U.S.] people can’t buy turkeys, they’re too expensive, we’ve got record inflation … and she wants to run around word policing everybody. Have some perspective.”

Before concluding however, she slipped in a sly jibe and said, “Like I said the day after that Oprah interview, she is the least self-aware person I’ve ever had the misfortune to encounter in public life.”

