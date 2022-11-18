Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon

Actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher was spotted out and about with his wife, Mila Kunis on Thursday.



Kutcher seemed to be enjoying a simple day of running errands with his wife 11 days after running his first-ever NYC Marathon in under four hours.



However, it appeared to be wearing the same Boy Scout of America uniform that the 44-year-old actor donned for a Halloween party just over two weeks ago.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The That 70s Show actor was wearing a red cap with the yellow fleur-de-lis symbol for the youth organization founded in 1910 along with a tan shirt with a red BSA logo.

He completes his scout look with military green pants cinched with a black belt and matching green boots.

While wife Mila Kunis looked in a cheerful mood dressed casually in black sweatpants and a gray hoodie.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Family Guy voice actor also donned a pair of white sneakers and had her dark tresses pulled back off her face and into a ponytail with a part on the slight right.

Kutcher finished 8,139 out of the more than 47,700 runners that hit the pavement for the TCS New York City Marathon on November 8, according to the Des Moines Register.

His family could be seen cheering him on as he made his way to the finishing line with other runners.