Brad Pitt appears in high spirits in NYC amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours

Brad Pitt looked dashing in a youthful ensemble as he left a hotel in New York City amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours.



The Bullet Train star appeared in high spirits as he waved toward his fans while showcasing his gorgeous smile in a casual outfit.

The Hollywood hunk could be seen donning a grey and blue plaid hoodie along with a sweatpants combination in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Pitt completed his look with metallic gold-rimmed aviator shades and carried a brown backpack over his shoulder.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The actor’s outing comes after he recently sparked dating rumours with the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

Pitt was at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with his new love interest and looked smitten by the health coach while they chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre.