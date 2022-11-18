 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits in NYC amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt looked dashing in a youthful ensemble as he left a hotel in New York City amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours.

The Bullet Train star appeared in high spirits as he waved toward his fans while showcasing his gorgeous smile in a casual outfit.

The Hollywood hunk could be seen donning a grey and blue plaid hoodie along with a sweatpants combination in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Pitt completed his look with metallic gold-rimmed aviator shades and carried a brown backpack over his shoulder.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The actor’s outing comes after he recently sparked dating rumours with the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

Pitt was at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with his new love interest and looked smitten by the health coach while they chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre.

More From Entertainment:

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?
Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle
Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?
Prince Harry’s Spare memoir has ‘biblical’ consequences

Prince Harry’s Spare memoir has ‘biblical’ consequences